Our beloved mother, Nadine Ruth Stueve, longtime resident of Wamego and active member of the Mt Calvary Lutheran Church, passed away on April 2nd, 2022. She was 91 years old.
Nadine was born May 18th, 1930, to Clarence and Esther (Snell) Karman in Junction City, Kansas. She graduated from Junction City High School in 1948 and worked as a bookkeeper for a few years.
On May 11th, 1950, she married Fred Stueve and moved to Abilene, Kansas where they lived for many years. She worked as a homemaker and her activities during this time centered around her four daughters. She served as a Girl Scout leader and was active in the PTA.
Nadine attended Kansas State University, graduating with a BS in Math Education in 1974 and an MS in Special Education in 1984. She taught in the Junction City and Manhattan school systems and enjoyed working with her math students. They appreciated her as well; she was approached many times by her former students who would thank her for being their teacher.
She played the organ at church, participated in Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML), and volunteered at the Riley County Genealogy Society located at the Riley County Historical Museum in Manhattan. Nadine and her husband, Fred, were passionate Wildcat fans and held football season tickets at Kansas State for more than 40 years, just recently turning them over to her daughters. Nadine and Fred moved to Wamego, Kansas in 1977.
Nadine is survived by her four daughters: Susan Lunas, Betty D’Elosua (Ralph), Bonnie Kurka (Miro), and Nancy Dekat (Greg); seven grandchildren: Lara Schwoebel, Britainy Schwoebel, Michaela Kemp, Matthew Kurka, Andrew Stanley, Andrea Leonard, and Ashley Oliphant; and six great grandchildren: Brooke Prockish, Nautami Niedfeldt, Rylar Halverson, Harrison Kemp, Kade Oliphant, and Cora Oliphant. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Fred Stueve, her parents, Clarence and Esther Karman, and her son-in-law, Les Lunas.
We will remember her smile, her love for her family, friends, and students. She made a difference in the lives of many.
We invite you to share in the celebration of her life at 2:00 pm, Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Wamego. The family will greet friends on Saturday, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, April 11, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, on Clarks Creek Road, in rural Junction City. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt Calvary Lutheran Church or Good Shepherd Hospice and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.