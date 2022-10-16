(May 1, 1950 - October 8, 2022)
Michelle D. Barta, 72, Lawrence, KS, died on October 8, 2022, in Lawrence, KS.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
(May 1, 1950 - October 8, 2022)
Michelle D. Barta, 72, Lawrence, KS, died on October 8, 2022, in Lawrence, KS.
Michelle is survived by her husband, Donald L. Barta and son DeJay Barta, of the home; step-children Jon Barta (Tammy), Myk Barta (Kelly) and Lea Barta Morris (Steve Martin); all of Lawrence, KS; seven step-grandchildren, four step-great grandchildren; three nephews and one niece. She is preceded in death by parents Taylor J. and Opal L. McRae and siblings Kenneth T. McRae and Debra G. Clinton..
Michelle McRae was born on May 1, 1950 in Ellsworth, KS, to Taylor J. McRae and Opal Lucille Rogers. She got her GED in Oklahoma.
She worked in several positions in grocery stores, insurance offices and doctor's offices.
On March 22, 1974 she married Donald L. Barta in Ellsworth, KS. They have been married over 48 years.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.