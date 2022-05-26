Michael Dewey Blodgett passed away May 1, 2022 unexpectedly from a heart attack. He was born on June 2, 1958 to Omer and Leona Blodgett.
He is survived by his mother Leona Blodgett of Detroit, KS. Two brothers, James (Rhonda) Blodgett of Wichita, KS, Ronald (Kandra) Blodgett of College Station, TX. Three Daughters, Erica (Freddie) Hurt of J.C, KS, Nicky (Michael) Harder of Salina, KS, and Monica Harder of Auburn, KS. 8 Grandchildren, Kalee Allen, Braxton Allen, Terrell (Keirra) Harder, Tristan Harder, Tyler Harder, Isaiah Harder, Matthew Harder and Harley Harder. Six great-grandchildren, aunts, nieces, nephews, lots of cousins and some good friends.
Dewey was preceded in death by his father Omer Blodgett and Brother David Blodgett.
He spent most of his years on the open road as an Over the road truck driver traveling all over the United States, while never meeting a stranger. Although gone for months, weeks, days at time, but no matter what he always found his way home. The open road was his happy place, he loved to travel, meet new people, see new places and share his experiences with family and friends when he returned home. He helped out many family and friends, he never said “No”. Dewey would assist in any way he could. One of his favorite things to do was to talk and tell stories of his travels, life experiences, and reminiscing of the good ole days. As well as telling some of them dirty trucker stories. Dewey enjoyed cooking, fishing, shooting, and spending time at the family farm, he will be missed.
Family and friends will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
