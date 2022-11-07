Merlin D. Moorman

Merlin D. Moorman, 91 of Solomon passed away November 4, 2022 at the Smoky Hill Rehabilitation Center in Salina. He was born April 9, 1931 in Abilene, the son of William and Anna (Shirack) Moorman. He attended the local school district in Abilene and graduated from Abilene High School in 1949. On January 31, 1953 he was united in marriage to Johna Kelly in Abilene. She preceded him in death June 27, 2020. Merlin was a farmer and also a millwright worker. Merlin was a 4-H leader for 35 years and also the swine superintendent of the Central Kansas Free Fair for 35 years. He was on the school board, COOP board and member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and trapping. Merlin is survived by his daughter, Marsha Carney and husband Scott of Solomon. Two Sons: Mitch Moorman and wife Karen of Emporia, Kansas and Mike Moorman and wife Linda of Sunrise Beach, Missouri. Two grandchildren: Taylor Moorman and Michele Deewall and four great-grandchildren Kinley, Elyse and twins Collin and Ethan Deewall. He was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Johna and sister, Barbara A. Weiland. Mass of Christian Burial for Merlin will be 10:00 A.M., Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Solomon. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery of Solomon. Parish Rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M., Thursday evening at the church. Family will receive friends following the rosary. The family suggests memorials be given to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or to Frontier Estates and may be sent in care of the Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, PO Box 308, Solomon, Kansas 67480. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com

 

