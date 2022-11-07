Merlin D. Moorman, 91 of Solomon passed away November 4, 2022 at the Smoky Hill Rehabilitation Center in Salina. He was born April 9, 1931 in Abilene, the son of William and Anna (Shirack) Moorman. He attended the local school district in Abilene and graduated from Abilene High School in 1949. On January 31, 1953 he was united in marriage to Johna Kelly in Abilene. She preceded him in death June 27, 2020. Merlin was a farmer and also a millwright worker. Merlin was a 4-H leader for 35 years and also the swine superintendent of the Central Kansas Free Fair for 35 years. He was on the school board, COOP board and member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and trapping. Merlin is survived by his daughter, Marsha Carney and husband Scott of Solomon. Two Sons: Mitch Moorman and wife Karen of Emporia, Kansas and Mike Moorman and wife Linda of Sunrise Beach, Missouri. Two grandchildren: Taylor Moorman and Michele Deewall and four great-grandchildren Kinley, Elyse and twins Collin and Ethan Deewall. He was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Johna and sister, Barbara A. Weiland. Mass of Christian Burial for Merlin will be 10:00 A.M., Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Solomon. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery of Solomon. Parish Rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M., Thursday evening at the church. Family will receive friends following the rosary. The family suggests memorials be given to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or to Frontier Estates and may be sent in care of the Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, PO Box 308, Solomon, Kansas 67480. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
Tags
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- The Original Grande holds ribbon cutting and grand re-opening after extensive remodeling winds up
- KS Supreme Court responds to challenge to murder conviction
- Obituary: Betty L. Noel
- Election misinformation text messages sent to county residents
- Dickinson County farmers’ crops produced half yields or worse in 2022
- Obituary: Barbara Baker Engelhardt
- Under the Sea: “The SpongeBob Squarepants Musical” takes Abilene High School stage this week
- AHS alumni looks back on illustrious coaching career after leading Little River to State Championship
- Take a hike: Progress taking place for Memorial Health Systems walking trail
- Bathurst, Cottone medal at State Cross Country
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.