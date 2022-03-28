Mavis Francis Davis, 87, of Abilene, KS, peacefully passed away on March 25th, 2022 surrounded by loved ones at Abilene Memorial Hospital.
Mavis was born on August 29, 1934 to George and Irene Sandquist in Turton, SD. The family relocated to Salina, KS at a young age. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School, Salina, KS in 1952.
In 1951 she met Willard L. Davis of Abilene, KS, and they were married July 24th, 1952 in Salina. They were married 69 years and lived in Abilene the entire time.
Mavis was a devoted wife, loving mother and homemaker. She 1967 she became a Tupperware Manager and worked for the organization for 25 years. She worked in retail and accounting until her retirement at age 65.
Mavis enjoyed reading, crocheting, quilting and family. She was heavily involved at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Daughter’s of Isabella and St. Andrew’s School Board.
Mavis and Willard had nine children; Greg (Debbie) Davis, Abilene; Bruce (Deborah) Davis, Powhatan, VA; Willard 3rd (Yvonne) Davis, Salina, KS; Daniel (Cherie) Davis, Manhattan, KS; Jeffrey (Debbie) Davis, Abilene, KS; Cindy Neill (Mark), Emporia, KS; Terry (Jeff) Davis, Charlotte, NC; Denise Neill, Scottsdale, AZ; and, Glenna (Steve) Philips, Salina, KS.
Mavis is preceded in death by her parents, George and Irene Sandquist; sister Corletta McDaneld; and Granddaughter Veronica Cummings. She is survived by husband, Willard; sons and daughters; sisters Betty (Riley) Clarke, Marlene (Richard) Chambers; brothers Arnold (Jan) Sandquist, Allen (Karen) Sandquist; twenty-eight (28) grandchildren, forty-seven (47) great-grandchildren, and four (4) great-great-grandchildren.
Rosary and Visitation will be at Danner Funeral Home, Abilene, KS, Wednesday, March 23rd at 5:30-7:30 PM. Funeral Mass will be at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Abilene, KS, Thursday, March 24th at 10:30 AM.
In leu of flowers, please make donations to St. Andrew’s Catholic School.
