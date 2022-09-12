Maudina (Kelley) Douglas, 83, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Thursday, September 8th, 2022.
Maudina was born in Franklin, Alabama on January 23, 1939, a daughter of Pearl (Borden) and Homer Kelley.
Maudina married Jesse L. Douglas on July 30, 1955, at Luke Air Force Base in Phoenix, Arizona.
She was a wonderful caregiver to many, strong in her faith, and a prayer warrior.
Survivors include two sons, Joseph L. Douglas (Anita), of Bridgeport, Kansas; LeeRoy Douglas (Mary), of Kipp, Kansas; grandchildren, April, Shane (Karlene), and Lucas (Alicia) Douglas; Colby (Regan) and Ariel Douglas; Allan and Shane (Jess) Collins; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Paulson, of Wichita, Kansas; and other extended family members.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Douglas; 3 brothers; and 6 sisters.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, September 12th at Carlson - Geisendorf Funeral Home & Crematory. Family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, September 13th at Carlson - Geisendorf Funeral Home & Crematory in Salina, KS with Pastor Jeff Quigley officiating.
Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Rural Abilene, Kansas.
Donations may be made to the Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation or OCCK, in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 500 S. Ohio St., Salina, Kansas 67401
To send an online condolence visit www.carlsonfh.net or on Facebook.
