Mary M. (Hansen) Smith passed Friday evening, August 12, 2022 at Enterprise Estates Nursing Center. Family Members were at her side throughout the day and evening. Mary was 86 years, 11 months and 3 weeks old. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Funeral Arrangements are with Martin-Becker-Carlson-Funeral Home in Abilene. Family visitation will be Wednesday Aug 17, 2002 at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Enterprise Community Church in Enterprise, KS on Thursday April 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Anie Boyd officiating. Graveside service to follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Enterprise, KS.
She was born on her maternal grandparent’s farm in Charlotte County, VA on August 20, 1935, the daughter of Annie (Powell) & Master Gunnery Sgt. Cecil Hansen. Mary spent her early years there on the farm, surrounded by a large family while her father served in the USMC. After his retirement the family moved to Enterprise, KS where Mary attended Enterprise H.S. It was there that she first met her future husband, Ron Smith. After graduation she moved to Topeka, KS where she attended nursing school and worked at Merchants Bank. In 1960 she married Ron Smith (Ret. SMSGT). They spent several years in the Topeka area while Ron was stationed at Forbes Air Base. Three children were born in Topeka, Kristina, Valarie & Ron Jr. (Lee). Mary spent 27 years as an Air Force military wife, moving many times as Ron’s base assignments changed. She served in the Red Cross in a number of roles and locations over the years, including Guam where she would meet the Air Evac planes coming from Vietnam to Guam. She offered comfort and what assistance she could to the wounded soldiers on their layover before their return to their homes. In later years the family was stationed in Germany where Mary traveled to Paris and numerous landmarks and castles in Germany.
