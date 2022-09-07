Mary Kay (Buchanan) Graves, 77, passed away peacefully at her home in Chapman on Saturday, September 3. She was born on January 20, 1945, in Olustee, OK, to Paul and Mayme Ruth (Norris) Buchanan. As a child living across the Red River Valley in Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas, Kay developed a love of nature, gardening, painting, horseback riding, and spending time with family, especially her maternal grandmother, “Mamaw.”
Upon graduation from Duke High School (OK) in 1963, Kay attended Altus Junior College and Southwest Oklahoma State University, graduating in 1967 with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. She taught for several years in the Lakin (KS) school district, where she met the love of her life, Herbert Russell Graves, Jr. They married on July 20, 1968, in Eldorado, OK. Together, they lovingly raised two children, Russell Wayne (Tammy) of Kansas City, MO, and Cynthia Dlynn Markley (Chad) of Abilene.
Kay served for 30 years as a 4-H Superintendent at the Central Kansas Free Fair, 20 years as a board member of the Chapman Housing Authority, and 10 years as the leader of the Chapman Shamrocks 4-H Club. She was also a lifelong member of the Chapman VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She also operated an arts and crafts store in Frankfort (KS) and Mayme’s Cottage in Abilene with her daughter.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers, Herbert and Eddie Wayne Buchanan, her brothers-in-law Thomas and David Graves, and sisters-in-law Carol Kirkbride, Barbara Steppe, Myra Buchanan, and Lavonda Hurlbut.
Everyone that met Kay instantly recognized her dedication and love for her family, feisty personality, sharp wit, and determination to always put forth her best effort in every pursuit. Her family loves their wife, mom, and Aunt Kay very much and she will be dearly missed.
Graveside Services for Kay will be 11:00 A.M., Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Good Hope Cemetery, rural Chapman. Family will receive friends Wednesday evening at Danner Funeral Home from 6PM to 7:30 P.M. The family suggest memorials be given to the Dickinson County 4-H Club or to the Chapman VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Memorials may be dropped off at Danner Funeral Home or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
