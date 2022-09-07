Mary Kay (Buchanan) Graves

Mary Kay (Buchanan) Graves, 77, passed away peacefully at her home in Chapman on Saturday, September 3. She was born on January 20, 1945, in Olustee, OK, to Paul and Mayme Ruth (Norris) Buchanan. As a child living across the Red River Valley in Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas, Kay developed a love of nature, gardening, painting, horseback riding, and spending time with family, especially her maternal grandmother, “Mamaw.”

Upon graduation from Duke High School (OK) in 1963, Kay attended Altus Junior College and Southwest Oklahoma State University, graduating in 1967 with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. She taught for several years in the Lakin (KS) school district, where she met the love of her life, Herbert Russell Graves, Jr. They married on July 20, 1968, in Eldorado, OK. Together, they lovingly raised two children, Russell Wayne (Tammy) of Kansas City, MO, and Cynthia Dlynn Markley (Chad) of Abilene.

 

