Marvin O. Flora, 74, passed away Saturday, May 7th, 2022 in Manchester Ks.
He was born in Indianapolis Indiana, July 14th, 1947, where he grew up.
In September 1964 he enlisted in the U.S. Army and retired, with 20 years, in September 1984.
On October 30th, 1969, he married Avonna Harper, from Arkansas City, Ks.
They had meet in Salina Ks, they were married 52 years.
Marvin after retiring from the U.S. Army was hired as a security guard for Duckwall/Alco where he retired with 25 years, in 2009.
He is preceded in death by a sister, Kay Miller and a brother Jackie Chevalier.
He is survived by his mom, wife, sons, grandchildren and god daughter, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, sister in laws, brother in laws, many cousins and friends.
Marvin had requested cremation. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 Saturday June 11th, 2022 at Emmanuel Church Abilene, Ks. Pastor Gordon McClure officiating.
