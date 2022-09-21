Marjorie Olson

Marjorie Olson, age 102 3/4, was born December 23, 1919, in Hymer, KS. She was the daughter of Joel and Blanche Spiller. She died September 17 at Pioneer Ridge in Lawrence. The family will receive friends from 5pm-7pm Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Abilene. Funeral service will take place at the church on Saturday September 24, 2022 at 10am with burial at Abilene Cemetery. Lunch will be served after the burial. Please wear her favorite color purple to celebrate a life well lived.

Marjorie grew up on the family farm near Frankfort, KS. She graduated from Frankfort High School in 1938 and attended Kansas State University, later graduating from Marymount College in Salina with a BS in education. She loved every minute of her teaching career, starting out in a one-room rural country school in Marshall County, KS, and later as a teacher in the Abilene school district for over 20 years.

 

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.