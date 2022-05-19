Born July 29, 1923, in Orlando, Oklahoma to Alta and Cecil Falen. Marjorie grew up in Dillon, Kansas and graduated from Hope High school in 1941. She passed from this life to a heavenly one on May 17, 2022.
She was married to Lester Fleagle in Dale, Alabama in 1943 until his death in 1990. They lived and raised their family in Abilene Kansas
Survived by daughters, Marjorie Rae Huse, Abilene, KS, Linda Marcotte, (Dan Steele) Midwest City OK, and Sharon Taplin and husband Mike of Longford KS. Also survived by two grandchildren, Tammy Winters (Robert) and Chuck Huse, great grandchildren Lindsay Moore (Austin), Emily Rittgers, Madeline Tuba (Mikey), Shane Huse, Daniel C. Huse, Tiffany Huse and Jacob Huse and great great granddaughter, Isabella Moore.
She was preceded in death by her parents Cecil and Alta Falen, her husband, Lester Fleagle, brother Calvin Falen , son Gerald Fleagle, grandson Daniel D. Huse.
Marjorie was a homemaker, volunteer for many organizations including leading a bible study at Village Manor nursing home for many years and the Mary Martha group at First Christian Church. In the 1970 and 1980s, she worked at Brown Memorial Home.
Marjorie was a member of First Christian Church Abilene, Kansas for over seventy years. Her kind, gentle loving spirit and sound advice often expressed through humor helped many people over the years. All of her children knew how lucky they were to have her for a mother and over the years there many who wished she was their Mom. In recent years, she lived at Abilene Place. The family would like to express thanks to the staff there who provided loving care.
Memorial service will be held Sat. May 21st at 10;30 am at First Christian Church. Visitation on Friday, May 20 from 5pm to 7pm at Martin Becker Carlson Abilene, Kansas. Final resting place at Ashton Cemetery, rural Hope, Kansas.
Memorials to First Christian Church Abilene, Kansas. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.