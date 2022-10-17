Marissa Danielle (Kelley) Taylor of Enterprise, Kansas sadly passed away on October 4th, 2022 at The Good Shepherd House in Manhattan, Kansas. Marissa was born November 6, 1978 in Salina Kansas to Edwin W. and Judith A. Kelley. She leaves behind her two children, Luke and Grace, who were the Love of her Life! Marissa grew up in Chapman, and graduated with the class of 1997. Her years of tender loving care to the elderly as a CNA at Chapman Valley Manor gave many families an abundance of comfort. Marissa was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Rhonda York, and Grandparents, Vincent J. and Erma F. Kelley and Clinton and Bernadine McDonald. She is survived by siblings Roger(Becky) Kelley Chapman, Kimberly(Terry)Riffel Enterprise, Brenda(Mark)Ehrhart Omaha NE Mark(Wanda) Kelley Hanahan SC and Robert(Cassandra)Forrester MO Aunts/Uncles Dennis(Carolyn)Kelley, Chapman, Judy McDonald and Kay Matthews NE. 12 Nieces/Nephews and 3 Great Nephews. A Scripture Service will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Chapman on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. followed by burial at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Chapman. The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Home Health & Hospice of Dickinson County or Chapman Valley Manor.
