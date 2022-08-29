Marcia Ann (Krone) Girard was born in Clyde, Kansas, to Ronalda Leduc Krone and Paul Krone on September 5, 1941. She passed away Friday, August 26 at Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care from respiratory failure as a result of ALS or Lou Gerhig’s disease.
Marcia graduated from Clyde High School with the Class of 1959. She then pursued her interest in the nursing profession, and in 1962 she graduated from the Sisters of St. Joseph School of Nursing in Salina. That year was a pivotal one in her life as she married Bernard Lee Girard in December of 1962. Marcia and Bernard moved about following their careers (nursing and school administration) and caring for their three children. She enjoyed a diverse career as a nurse: working in the operating room as a surgical nurse, in critical-access inpatient nursing, and finally ending her career in the post-surgical ward. Tending to the needs of others was her life’s work, and she never strayed from that even upon retirement. She was quick to make cookies and to offer assistance to anyone in need. She loved all things musical and enjoyed her church choir and many evening with friends listening to the symphony and watching community plays. Traveling to see her children was one of her favorite activities after retiring. She was quick to offer prayer support, and her continual ability to lighten the load of others with a sympathetic ear remained until her last breath.
