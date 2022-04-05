Funeral services for Loyd D. Engle, age 97, of Glasco, formerly of Abilene, will be 11:00 am Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Bethel Cemetery north of Abilene with Pastor David Mahin officiating. Mr. Engle passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the Nicol Home in Glasco.
He was born October 8, 1924 in Dayton, Ohio the son of David H. and Estella B. (Hoover) Engle. He was a farmer in the Abilene area.
Danner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneral home.net.
