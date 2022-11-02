Lois McCulley, 83 of Abilene passed away October 29, 2022 at Enterprise Estates Nursing Home. She was born February 2, 1939 in rural Abilene, the daughter of Solomon Nolan and Eunice Irene (Jahnke) Riffel. She graduated from Chapman High School and went on to trade school at Brown Mackey in Salina. On November 22, 1958 she was united in marriage to Albert U. “Mac” McCulley. He preceded her in death June 9, 2001. Lois worked for the 911 Dispatch for Dickinson County for 14 years. She was a member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in rural Abilene, Red Hat Society, Avon and the Dixie Doo’s square dancing club. She volunteered at the hospital and enjoyed working in the yard, bird watching, her cats and grandchildren. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Albert and brother, Nolan Riffel. She is survived by her partner Joe Simpson, her daughters, Cinthia Pitcher of Mesa, Arizona and Ginger Schiefelbein and husband Joe of Topeka, Kansas and sons, Michael McCulley and wife Kathy of Mesa, Arizona and Todd McCulley and wife Ginger of Hope, Kansas. Seven Grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral Services for Lois will be 10:00 A.M., Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, rural Abilene. Burial will follow at the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6-8 at Danner Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials be given to the Hospice of Dickinson County or to the American Alzheimer’s Association. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
