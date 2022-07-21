Lloyd Michael Lamb, 56 years old, of Enterprise, Kansas, passed away peacefully with his wife and brother by his side on Friday, April 8, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
Mike was born on May 8, 1965, in Allegan Michigan. Mike was one of six children. After graduating from Auburn Adventist Academy in Auburn, Washington he enlisted in the United States Army and served during Desert Storm in Transportation and Logistics. After leaving the military, he worked at several jobs before finally coming to rest at Ft. Riley’s, Department of Public Works, managing the sign shop.
Mike was a dedicated and loving husband, father, and brother. He had an unwavering faith in God and was baptized this past March. Mike was loved by so many people. His positive outlook, generous spirit, kind heart, and HUGE smile left an impression wherever he went.
Mike is preceded in death by his father Lloyd E. Lamb and mother Kathryn Lamb. He is survived by his wife Delinda Lamb, and children Jake Lamb and Brandy Havener.
Please join Mike’s family in celebrating his life on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 5:00 pm at the Enterprise Seventh Day Adventist Church 601 S Bridge St. Enterprise, Kansas.
