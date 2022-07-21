Lloyd Michael Lamb

Lloyd Michael Lamb, 56 years old, of Enterprise, Kansas, passed away peacefully with his wife and brother by his side on Friday, April 8, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.

Mike was born on May 8, 1965, in Allegan Michigan. Mike was one of six children. After graduating from Auburn Adventist Academy in Auburn, Washington he enlisted in the United States Army and served during Desert Storm in Transportation and Logistics.  After leaving the military, he worked at several jobs before finally coming to rest at Ft. Riley’s, Department of Public Works, managing the sign shop. 

 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.