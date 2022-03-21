Linda Middleton age 71, passed away March 16th 2022 at MD Anderson cancer center. She was born in Abilene Kansas on December 5th 1950 the child of Orville Allen and Avona Bayse. She was the oldest of five children.
From a very young age Linda knew that nursing was her calling. In 1973 she became an LPN and worked for many years before becoming a registered nurse in 1991. She dedicated her life to taking care of others including her family.
Linda was an avid football fan and enjoyed traveling all across the country chasing her wildcat victory. In fact many family vacations were planned around where the bowl games would be held. She attended as many games as she could, even going so far as to traveling in her final days by party bus and wheelchair from Texas to South Dakota to see her grandson’s inaugural season in college.
Above all else her family came first. Many times she would travel through the night to attend a game, a grandchild’s play, surgery, or simple hospital stay. Hundreds of miles away, she still made sure that she was present. Every single one of her kids, grandkids, family members, and friends experienced a trip with her. She lived every single day.
Linda is survived by 3 sisters Sandy Hernandez of Platt City Missouri, Debra Allen of Montgomery Texas, Patricia Martin of Arora Kansas. Her children Kathleen Keune of Abilene Kansas, John Jr and Gina Middleton of Canton Kansas, David and Stacy Middleton of Newton Kansas, Scott and Bobbi Middleton of Montgomery Texas. Her grandchildren Nikki Allenbach, Amanda Parson, Bret Middleton, Kristen Rangel, Paige Howe, Cameron Middleton, Duncan Gay, Kennidee and Clyde Middleton, Jodi Gay, 8 and a 1/2 great grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Friday March 25, at 2pm. The family will be receiving friends at 1pm prior to services at the Faith Lutheran Church 1600 N Buckeye in Abilene. A celebration of life will follow at the Elks lodge in Abilene.
