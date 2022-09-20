Linda K. Holmes was born August 9, 1943 in Abilene the daughter of Glen and Lucille (Sutton) French. She passed away Sunday, September 19, 2022 at her home in Abilene at the age of 79.
Linda was a graduate of Abilene High School with the class of 1961 and worked for Duckwall-Alco for almost 45 years. After her retirement, she worked as a tax preparer for H & R Block in Abilene and a substitute lunch lady in the Abilene Public Schools.
Linda was married to Terry Holmes on November 4, 1978 in Abilene. Linda was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary in Abilene and was a majority member of Bethel #7 and past Supreme, Grand and Grand Bethel leader for the International Order of Job’s Daughters, and member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Linda and Terry enjoyed going to Sturgis every year until his death in 2012. She enjoyed going to casinos and to Las Vegas with her friends.
Linda is survived by her daughter Holly Walker of Abilene, sister Carol Roger of Nebraska, grandchildren Sarah Jackson and Noah Nevitt, and four great grandsons, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Terry, three of her siblings, and her parents.
The family has selected cremation and there will be no services. Memorial contributions will be divided between The Resource Exchange of Colorado Springs, Hospice of Dickinson County, and Sharing Shelves Free Store of Abilene. They may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
