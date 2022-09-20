Linda K. Holmes

Linda K. Holmes was born August 9, 1943 in Abilene the daughter of Glen and Lucille (Sutton) French.  She passed away Sunday, September 19, 2022 at her home in Abilene at the age of 79.

 Linda was a graduate of Abilene High School with the class of 1961 and worked for Duckwall-Alco for almost 45 years.  After her retirement, she worked as a tax preparer for H & R Block in Abilene and a substitute lunch lady in the Abilene Public Schools.

 

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.