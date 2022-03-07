Leon Jay Coup was born June 20, 1934, in Hope, Kansas the son of Jesse James and Edith Pearl (Morehouse) Coup. He attended Hope schools graduating from Hope High School in 1952. He received his bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University and a degree from the Graduate School of Banking in Wisconsin. On October 8, 1966, he was united in marriage to Karen Ingrid Schuenemann in Hope.
Leon worked for Boeing Aircraft and later was the co-owner of the First National Bank and the Coup Insurance Agency in Hope and Herington.
He was a lifetime active member of the Hope United Methodist Church, the Hope Lions Club for 62 years, served on the boards of the Hope Community/Education Endowment Association, Hope Community Historical Association, Dickinson County Historical Association, Herington Lutheran Home, USD 481 School Board, and Dickinson County Crime Stoppers.
Leon served several terms in Hope as Mayor and as a City Council Member, served as a volunteer firefighter for 50 years, and delivered Meals on Wheels for many years. He was instrumental in establishing the Hope Community Historical Museum, the Hope First National Bank Annex and Community Building, and the Hope Community Education Endowment Association.
This is not a comprehensive list of all the contributions Leon made to Hope, his community. He was never one to broadcast his work, but everyone who knew him will agree he selflessly dedicated his life to his community and the people in it.
He is survived by two children, son Gary Coup (wife Amy) and daughter Kristie Coup both of Herington, Kansas, three grandchildren, Carina Coup (wife Patricia) of New Mexico, Makayla Coup and Brett Coup, both of Manhattan, brother Dan Coup (wife Pat) of Hope, sister Ardys Eaton of North Carolina, nine nieces and nephews, and several great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Karen, his brother Ross D. Coup, and brother-in-law Joel Eaton.
Services for Leon will be Wednesday, March 9 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hope City Cemetery with Tim Clevenger officiating. A reception hosted by the Hope United Methodist Church will follow at the Hope First National Bank Annex and Community Building. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hope Community Historical Association or to the Hope Community Educational Endowment Association and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
