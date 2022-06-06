Leah Swinney, born Betty Leah Gellinger on June 23, 1943, passed away peacefully on the 15th of February this year following a protracted battle with illness.
Leah was born in Abilene to Clarence and Mary B. Gellinger, the second of two children. She grew up in Abilene and graduated from Abilene High School. She briefly attended Washburn University and then went to the University of Oklahoma, where she and her clarinet marched with the Pride of Oklahoma Marching Band. She had many fond memories of her time at OU, including marching at the halftime show of the Orange Bowl with then-President Kennedy in attendance.
Upon leaving school, Leah returned to Abilene, married, and took a job at the Abilene Reflector Chronicle, where she worked for more than 35 years until her retirement in 2010. Leah was active in the Abilene Municipal Band, and she enjoyed participating in the fair parade and playing at the rodeo. A lifelong Presbyterian, Leah was also a life member of the National Rifle Association and an avid crocheter and seamstress. She developed a strong interest in family history, and she spent her later years researching and sharing stories about her forebears with her son and other close relatives.
Leah was preceded in death by her parents, and she is survived by her son, Scott Swinney, her brother, Clarence Gellinger, Jr., and two nieces, Valerie Gellinger and Cathy Gellinger. Leah will be interred beside her parents at the Abilene Cemetery on Wednesday, June 8th at 10:30 AM following a brief graveside service. Rather than flowers, the family asks that donations in Leah’s name be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. They can be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
