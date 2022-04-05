Laurel Ellen Scott, 87 of Rogers, AR and formerly of Amarillo, TX passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022. She was born April 12, 1934 in Hope, KS to Cecil and Gladys (Book) Plank.
Laurel spent her life in service to her husband, family and community of faith. She earned a college degree while raising two teenagers, and at the same time nurturing her passion to help and encourage people. She taught young adults in Bible Study groups and counseled many of them from personal chats in her living room to more formal sessions at Paramount Baptist Church where she and her husband Bill were members for over 40 years.
Laurel was extremely proud of her accomplishment as a staff member at High Plains Baptist Hospital where she earned her credentials in Clinical Pastoral Education, a groundbreaking achievement for a woman in the early 1970s. She was witty to the end, able to spot wisdom and humor in all of life’s experiences. To her children, Laurel was the elegant blend of grace and strength, a gift to her family members, church friends, and fellow residents in the assisted living complex where she resided the last several years. Simply put, she was adored by everyone that knew her.
She is survived by one son, Brent Scott and his wife Marilyn of Elkwood, VA, one daughter, Lorie Roark and husband John of Fayetteville, AR, three brothers, Gene Plank of Emporia, KS, Arvid Plank of Hope, KS, Thaine Plank of Gypsum, KS, and two sisters, Angeline Anderson of Salina, KS and Janet Hofmann of Rancho Cucamonga, CA. She has seven grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Herington Kansas on April 20 at 1:00 pm, followed by graveside service for family and friends at the Hope Cemetery in Hope, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Billy Graham Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway Charlotte, NC 28201.
