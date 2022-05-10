Funeral services for Laura J. Woods, age 61, of Abilene, will be 10 am Friday, May 13, 2022 at the Abilene Cemetery. Mrs. Woods passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022 at the Salina Regional Hospital.
She was born February 23, 1961 in Herington, Kansas the daughter of Vernon L. and Gertrude Maxine (Fast) Kandt. Laura graduated from Herington High School and was a homemaker. She enjoyed quilting, scrapbooking, making candles, gardening, and loved animals.
Laura was united in marriage to Thomas Woods on March 14, 1998 in Healy, Kansas. He survives of the home. Other survivors include her brother Brian Kandt of Wichita. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Laura’s family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm Thursday, evening at the Danner Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Laura Woods Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
