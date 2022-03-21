Larry Wayne Reed, 76 passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 16,2022 at his residence in Surfside Beach, SC.
Larry was born on May 7, 1945 in New Orleans, LA to the late Wayne Delbert Reed and Catherine Helen Brehm where his father was serving in the US Navy. The family then moved to Woodbine, KS where Larry grew as a child, learning skills that would later lead him through his life. His family then moved to Independence, KS where Larry attended Independence High School before going to Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, NE where he received his Bachelor’s degree. Larry then attended Michigan State University for his MBA before moving to Huntington Beach, CA. His career in real estate led him through Rhode Island and Oregon before positioning himself in South Carolina. He loved the beach and ultimately found his calling as a Reverse Mortgage Specialist.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Tuck Self of Surfside Beach, SC.; children, Chad (Tiffany) Reed of Shelbyville, TN., Trent (Athena) Reed of Clarendon Hills, IL., Ashlee (Michaela) Reed of West Roxbury, MA., Caleb Davis of Columbia, SC., Jamie Davis of Sarasota, FL. His beautiful grandchildren; Evan, Preston, Trifon, Katerina, Teagan, Brayden, and Delaney. His sister Dorita (Mark) Wendt.
Larry Wayne Reed was a tremendous individual, one full of generosity, kindness, joy, charisma, and laughter. He loved his family with as much honor and respect as anyone has known. He was so proud of his children and their families, careers, and lives. He was with them through every joy, he would rejoice in their hope, and compassionately listen to their tribulations. He strove to have an open mind in all situations and encouraged from all whom he encountered. He was intent on bettering himself, always learning and growing so that he could serve others to his fullest capacity. Larry Wayne was a positive influence, a great man, a mentor, a role model, a true gentleman. It was an honor and privilege to know him. Larry will be missed beyond words and loved forever.
A celebration of Larry’s life will be held at a later date.
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) will be assisting the family
