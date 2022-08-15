Kent David (Stelter) Wood, 57, passed away unexpectedly on June 24, 2022. David was born in Kansas to Dean and Kathleen Stelter. Shortly after, they moved to the Seattle, Washington area where David grew up and lived much of his adult life. David is survived by a son Dakota J Schick, sisters Katrina Moore and Karla McInroy, brother Kenneth (Jennifer) Wood, stepfather Bill Wood, and long time girlfriend Robyn Blunt and her family. David also lives on through organ donation. He was preceded in death by his mom Kathleen and sister Kaylinn. David was an all around handy guy who enjoyed fishing, woodworking and camping.
A memorial service for the family will be held at a later time
