Kenneth R. Pyke, 93 of Abilene passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Abilene. He was born September 11, 1929 in Abilene, Kansas, the son of Roy W. and Ruth K. (Gish) Pyke. Kenny grew up in Abilene, attended the Abilene school districts and graduated from Abilene High School. On October 28, 1951, he was united in marriage to Carole L. Allison in Wichita, Kansas. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1951, serving two years in the 11th Airborne stationed in Ft. Campbell. He was the manager at A&P Grocery and later worked as an assistant team leader at Duckwalls. He was a member of the Abilene First Christian Church in Abilene, and was a member of the Eisenhower Foundation and the Dickinson County Historical Society. Kenny is survived by two daughters-in-law: Dianne (Wood) Pyke of Springfield, Missouri and Kathleen (Newlin) Pyke of Hays, Kansas. Grandchildren: Amanda (Pyke) Brantley (Stuart); Christopher Pyke; and Scott Pyke. Great-Grandchildren: Cobie, Coltin, and Ryker Pyke. One sister-in-law, Barbara Pyke and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Carole, two sons, Thomas Pyke and Dale Pyke and a brother, Ralph Pyke. Funeral services for Kenny will be 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the Abilene First Christian Church with Pastor Jason Kohler officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery, rural Abilene. Family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5-7PM at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home of Abilene. The family suggests memorials be given to the Abilene First Christian Church or to the Eisenhower Foundation. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, KS 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
Tags
editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Local woman opens Sunflower Aesthetics & Boutique
- Petition doesn’t deter local woman from intentions to open new business
- Obituary: Marissa Danielle (Kelley) Taylor
- Abilene school board to say goodbye to Gassman after more than a decade of service
- Obituary: Daniel (Dan) Lee Jones
- Johnson / Bruna qualify for state tennis
- Obituary: Delmar Paul Curran
- USD 435 adds assistant cheer sponsor to AMS cheer team
- Property fraud: No problem locally — yet. Property theft alert commercials create worry for residents
- Obituary: E. Louise Weed
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.