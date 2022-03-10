Judy Kay Wyckoff, 68 of Abilene passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022. She was born January 9, 1954 in Clay Center, Kansas the daughter of Bill and Phyllis (Beals) Shields. Judy grew up in the Abilene area and graduating from Abilene High School in 1972. On June 10, 1972 she was united in marriage to Larry Gene Wyckoff. She worked as a dietary aide for different nursing homes and she later worked at Walmart. Judy is survived by her daughter, Wendy (Jason) Wyckoff of Ramona. One brother, Philip (Penny) Shields of Branson, Missouri. Two grandchildren, Gene and Phoenix Wyckoff. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Bill Shields JR. Judy’s wishes were to be cremated. A Memorial service will be 10:00 A.M., Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 9:30 AM on Saturday until services time. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be given to the New Trail Fellowship Church. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Former child actor has altercation with security guard at Eisenhower Presidential Museum after being asked to put on a mask
- Laura Dawn Farley (Riffel)
- Kaylinn Stelter-Maillet
- County delinquent tax sale Tuesday; Movers will not impede sale
- Abilene shows support for truck convoy
- Hill declares race for 70th House district
- Cans 4 Kansas Honor Flights trailer gets makeover from donors
- No Russian vodka for sale in Abilene
- Obituary: Leon Jay Coup
- Dennis R. Zook
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.