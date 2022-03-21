Johnny E. Kinder, 76 of Abilene passed away March 16, 2022. He was born October 10, 1945 in Sacramento, California, the son of Vernon Eugene and Anna Lee (Callison) Kinder. Johnny enlisted in the Army in 1966, serving in the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1969. He was united in marriage to Linda Wilson on April 18, 2009 at the Eisenhower Park in Abilene. Johnny worked as a senior commercial appraiser for 31 years in Placer County, California. He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Directors/Secretary, American Legion Adjutant, VFW Commander, Sr. Vice Commander, District Vice Commander and DAV. He is survived by his loving wife Linda of the home. One son, Joe Kinder of Roseville, CA. One step-son, Jeremy Geering (Leah) of Abilene and a step-daughter, MaryAnn Lantz of Emporia. Grandchildren: Ashley (Kinder) Savant and husband Michael; Haley (Kinder) Beach and husband Jeff; Josh Kinder; Lana Geering; Tabor Geering and Kara Geering. One brother, Jay Kinder and one sister, Edie Andrews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Vernon Lee Kinder. The family has chosen cremation. No services are planned at this time. Danner Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
