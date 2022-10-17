John “Mark” Bartlett

John “Mark” Bartlett, 65, longtime resident of Arkansas City, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at his residence after a long courageous battle with cancer. Cremation has been effected. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Eugene McCarty will officiate.

Mark was born September 11, 1957, to John E. and Betty L. (Bradberry) Bartlett in York, Nebraska. He grew up and attended schools in Abilene and Arkansas City, graduating from Ark City High School in 1975. After high school Mark attended Wichita State University and Emporia State University. Mark served his country proud in the Army National Guard for many years until his honorable discharge.

 

