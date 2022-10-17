John “Mark” Bartlett, 65, longtime resident of Arkansas City, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at his residence after a long courageous battle with cancer. Cremation has been effected. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Eugene McCarty will officiate.
Mark was born September 11, 1957, to John E. and Betty L. (Bradberry) Bartlett in York, Nebraska. He grew up and attended schools in Abilene and Arkansas City, graduating from Ark City High School in 1975. After high school Mark attended Wichita State University and Emporia State University. Mark served his country proud in the Army National Guard for many years until his honorable discharge.
On February 14, 1983, Valentines Day, Mark married the love of his life, Robin Wiginton in Arkansas City where the couple made their home. Mark started working for the city in sanitation, then worked his way up to be the electrician for 13 years before starting his own business, Bartlett Electric. Mark owned and operated Bartlett Electric for over 27 years. He donated his time and resources to the Habitat for Humanity projects for over 21 years, providing professional electrician services for more than 21 habitat houses. He was also the precinct committeeman of the Democrat party for many years, coached his children in soccer and baseball, was the den leader of Pack #328 Cub Scouts, a past member of the Jaycees, and was the chairman of the Building Trades Board for the City of Arkansas City for several years of which he still held currently. He was a member of the Vinelife Family Church. Mark will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.
Survivors include his wife Robin of the home; his sons Ethan Bartlett of Arkansas City; Anson Bartlett of Wichita; his mother Betty Danner of Abilene, KS; mother-in-law Judy Hester of Arkansas City; sister Becky Medlock and husband Doug of Abilene, KS; brother Michael Bartlett and wife Charla of Wichita; sister Debbie Cody of Abilene, KS; brother-in-law Chris Hester and wife Sherri of Arkansas City; step-sister Clara Holub and husband Ken of Marion, KS; special niece Sarah Medlock of Topeka, KS; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, a son Kyle Bartlett, paternal grandparents Tom and Dorcus Bartlett, and maternal grandparents Artest and Mary Bradberry.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Mark Bartlett Memorial Fund. Contributions may be made through the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.rindt-erdman.com.
