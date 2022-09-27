John Counter, former resident of Ponca City, Oklahoma, passed away September 23, 2022, at Dove Estates Retirement Community, his home of recent years, in Goddard, Kansas. He was 90 years old.
Our father was a humble, kind, and compassionate man. He was, in the best sense of the word, a true gentleman. A man of great character, he lived his life with integrity. Dad was guided by a quiet faith and an unconditional love for family. Never an unkind word about others, he was respectful to all who knew him. He had a servant heart, always lending a helping hand to family, friends, neighbors, and his community. His life story was full of adventure and the final chapter has been written. The memories will be treasured, and he will forever remain in our hearts.
John Clarence Counter, son of Sara Evelyn (Taylor) and Edward T. Counter was born during a snowstorm on January 31, 1932, at the family’s Gold Hill Farm home, in the Pearl community, south of Chapman, Kansas. “Jack” as he was known growing up, and his older brother Harry attended Pearl School through 8th grade. He attended Dickinson County High School where he was an honor roll student. John lettered in football, ran track, threw the shot put and was manager of the basketball team. During his junior and senior years, he drove a school bus for athletes and the rural students. John graduated in 1950. Weeks following graduation his first great adventure began with two high school buddies who fixed up an old 1919 Model T Ford and set off on a road trip to California via Route 66. This 20-day roundtrip with all types of mechanical mishaps along the way would forever be a source of great stories and memories.
John was employed at Ronald Rice Motors in Abilene, Kansas, where he became a successful auto mechanic. In 1953, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Prior to deployment to Korea, John married his high school sweetheart, Marianna Jo Lehman on January 29, 1954, in Carlton, Kansas. The newlyweds said their goodbyes on Valentine’s Day, and a week later he was on a troop ship in route for Japan. John was stationed at K-13 Air Base in Suwon, South Korea. He was recognized with the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
Upon return from the service, John enrolled at Kansas State University in 1956 on the GI Bill. He graduated in 1961-62 with degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Business Administration. He was inducted into the Pi Tau Sigma and Steel Ring Honorary Engineering Societies. While K-State students, John and Marianna would welcome the births of daughter Gail in 1957 and son Robert in 1958. John would forever remain a loyal Kansas State Wildcat fan and supportive alumnus of the K-State Foundation and a Life Member of the Alumni Association. A highlight for John was his granddaughter Taylor’s graduation from Kansas State in 2022, as a fellow Wildcat!
John and Marianna moved to Ponca City, Oklahoma in 1961 where John was employed in the Central Engineering Department of Continental Oil Company, later Conoco. He worked in the estimating, electrical, mechanical and construction sections. Son William was born in 1962.
In 1968, the Counter family resided in Madrid, Spain for two years while John worked as a project engineer for the construction of a new detergent plant in San Roque, Spain. These were cherished years of establishing international friendships, travel and adventures for the family.
Upon his return to Ponca City in 1969, John was promoted to positions as Chief Construction Engineer, Director of Project Development, and Director of Construction. His work would take him to various states including Alaska and Texas as well as travel abroad to Japan and England. A career employee for Conoco, John retired early in 1985 at age 53 and then continued working another 10 years as a consultant for Conoco and Vista Chemicals employed as a construction manager for projects in Aberdeen, Mississippi, Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Billings, Montana. John was a licensed Professional Engineer, member of the National Society of Professional Engineers, Oklahoma Society of Professional Engineers, American Society of Mechanical Engineers, Board of Visitors School of Civil Engineering for Oklahoma State University and he served as an officer in the Ponca City Engineers Club.
In retirement, John would be an active volunteer for the American Legion; 2022 marked his 70th year of membership. He was a 50 year life member of the Elks. John was also an active volunteer for the First United Methodist Church in Ponca City, offering his professional services to assist with a building addition for the church. John would serve in a variety of volunteer positions for the church where he and Marianna were members for over 58 years.
John and Marianna spent wonderful years together enjoying travel, gardening, golfing, fishing in Minnesota, and spending treasured time with family and friends. John was at his best as grandfather, always lending a helping hand to a grandchild involved in building projects. Dad and grandpa will always be remembered as the man who could fix anything.
When illness struck Marianna, John provided years of compassionate care. They celebrated 65 years of marriage before her death in 2019.
A treasured memory was the Kansas Honor Flight #31 to Washington D.C. in October, 2015. John and daughter Gail agreed to go at Marianna’s insistence, “just to make her happy”. They returned, proclaiming the incredible experience, “the trip of a lifetime”. Both were forever thankful that “Marianna knew best”!
When Cancer confronted John in 2021, he tackled treatment with optimism, all the while responsibly taking precautions to avoid Covid. But, the virus struck and took its toll. Even then, he was ever the optimist commenting, “Well it could always be worse.”
John is survived by his daughter Gail (Counter) & Fred Jamison of Goddard, Kansas, son Robert Counter of Boulder, Colorado, son William Counter & Lee of Chapman, Kansas and grandchildren, Blaine Counter, Andrew, Nathan and Taylor Jamison, in-laws Eleanor & Dale Correll of Abilene, Kansas, Carol Lehman of Centerville, Ohio, and nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service for immediate family will be held at the family burial plot at Mount Hope Cemetery in Enterprise, Kansas. In honor and kind remembrance of John, the gift of extending a helping hand or volunteer service would be a fitting tribute, to a man who did so throughout his life. The Kansas Honor Flight, Kansas State University Foundation and the Standing Bear Native American Foundation also held special significance for John.
Dad and Grandpa, we are all better people for having you as a role model. You have been strong and steady during life’s challenges and always the eternal optimist, choosing to look on the bright side and be thankful for life’s blessings. Thank you for your unconditional love and support. You have lived life so well. Your loving children and grandchildren.
