John Counter

John Counter, former resident of Ponca City, Oklahoma, passed away September 23, 2022, at Dove Estates Retirement Community, his home of recent years, in Goddard, Kansas. He was 90 years old.

Our father was a humble, kind, and compassionate man. He was, in the best sense of the word, a true gentleman. A man of great character, he lived his life with integrity. Dad was guided by a quiet faith and an unconditional love for family. Never an unkind word about others, he was respectful to all who knew him. He had a servant heart, always lending a helping hand to family, friends, neighbors, and his community. His life story was full of adventure and the final chapter has been written. The memories will be treasured, and he will forever remain in our hearts.

 

