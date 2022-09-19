Joseph Fredrick Clemence was born April 2, 1929 to Lawrence and Thelma (Kean) Clemence in Abilene, Kansas. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1946. He grew up in the Sand Springs, Ks. community area as a kid and most his adult life. He grew up helping his father, Lawrence, on the farm and livestock business. On July 9, 1950, Joe married Joanna Carolina Mills. They worked together and started a family on a farm in the Sand Springs community.
Joe started his venture in the livestock business with Lawrence and other partners at the Salina Livestock Sale Barn in Salina, Ks. The sales were Monday and Friday. Joe and another partner purchased the Council Grove Sale Barn in Council Grove, Ks. The sales were on Saturday. In the mid 60’s Lawrence built the Farmers and Ranchers Sale barn in Salina.
The old Salina Sale barn closed its doors and Joe changed directions and purchased the Herington Feed yard later named Tri County Feedlot. Joe could not stay out of the sale barn business so he and two other partners purchased the Herington Livestock Sale barn. After a year in the old sale barn, the partners built a new Herington sale barn where it stands today. Joe managed the feedlot just east of Herington and the Wednesday sales at the Herington Sale barn. In 1980 Lawrence retired and Joe bought Lawrence’s shares of the Farmers and Ranchers Sale Barn. At that time Joe sold his shares in the Herington Sale Barn. Around 1985 Joe sold the feedlot. In the late 80’s Joe sold his shares of the Farmers and Rancher sale barn. He went on the road and did what he did best, bought cattle for other people. He had customers across the state of Kansas.
Joe’s hobby was horses. Joe and his family spent many weekends participating in horse shows throughout the state and high school rodeos across the nation. Joe grew up an avid racoon hunter and enjoyed coyote hunting the old fashion way, with greyhound dogs. Joe was a member of Abilene First united Church where he was a member of the Crusaders Sunday School class. He ushered for the 10:30 worship service for 30 years. Joe is survived by one daughter Teresa I. Clemence of Goodland, Ks., sons Bob and wife Theresa Ann of WaKeeney, Ks. Jon and wife Cecilia of Abilene, Ks. and Mike and wife Sandy of Abilene, Ks., seven grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and friends. Joe’s family also consisted of all the livestock facilities across the states where he sat days on end purchasing livestock.
Joe is proceeded in death by his parents, wife Joanna, sister Dorothy Montgomery, brother Fred, and a granddaughter Nichole.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00 AM Saturday September 24, 2022 at the Abilene First United Methodist Church.Martin Becker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are to the Abilene First United Methodist Church to maintain Sanctuary picture window. Memorials may be dropped off at the funeral home or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
