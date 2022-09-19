Joe Clemence

Joseph Fredrick Clemence was born April 2, 1929 to Lawrence and Thelma (Kean) Clemence in Abilene, Kansas. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1946. He grew up in the Sand Springs, Ks. community area as a kid and most his adult life. He grew up helping his father, Lawrence, on the farm and livestock business. On July 9, 1950, Joe married Joanna Carolina Mills. They worked together and started a family on a farm in the Sand Springs community.

Joe started his venture in the livestock business with Lawrence and other partners at the Salina Livestock Sale Barn in Salina, Ks. The sales were Monday and Friday. Joe and another partner purchased the Council Grove Sale Barn in Council Grove, Ks. The sales were on Saturday. In the mid 60’s Lawrence built the Farmers and Ranchers Sale barn in Salina.

 

Stop watching this guestbook.