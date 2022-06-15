Joanna Carolina (Mills) Clemence was born August 17, 1931 on the farmstead near Enterprise, Kansas to Joe and Cordelia ( Anderson ) Mills. Joanna graduated from Enterprise High School in 1949. She attended Kansas State University for one year. On July 9, 1950 she married Joe F. Clemence. She moved to their farm west of Abilene in a community called Sand Springs. They would have celebrated 72 years of marriage on July 9th.
Joanna was a housewife, bookkeeper for the farm, and mother of four. She also followed Joe to the sale barns he had an investment in. She worked as a bookkeeper and cashier at the old Salina Livestock Sale Barn, the Council Grove Sale Barn, and the Herington Livestock Sale Barn, the Farmers and Ranchers Sale Barn, and Manhattan Livestock Sale Barn. When Joe purchased the Herington Feedlot known as Tri County Feed Yard, she worked as a bookkeeper in the office. On top of that she managed to taxi four kids around. Joanna was baptized and confirmed at the Enterprise Methodist Church. After she was married, she moved her membership to the First United Methodist Church in Abilene, Ks. She volunteered for the Red Cross and as a Gray Lady at the Abilene Memorial Hospital for 28 years and she helped in the ladies’ circle serving meals from the church’s kitchen. She participated in bible studies, the Crusade Sunday School Class, and many church activities. She loved to needlepoint, entertain friends and reading to grandchildren. Joanna is survived by her husband, Joe, of the home, one daughter Teresa I. Clemence of Goodland, Ks., sons Bob and wife Theresa Ann of WaKeeney, Ks. Jon and wife Cecilia of Abilene, Ks. and Mike and wife Sandy of Abilene, Ks., a sister Kitty Dalton of Salina, Ks., seven grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, a baby sister Doris Jean ( at one week ), brother Leon, and granddaughter Nichole.
Funeral Services for Joanna will be 11:00 A.M., Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Abilene First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Abilene City Cemetery. Family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5-7P.M. at Danner Funeral Home. Family suggests memorials be given to the Abilene First United Methodist Church to maintain Sanctuary picture window. Memorial may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
