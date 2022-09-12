Funeral services for Jessica H. Mascareno, age 35, of Abilene, will be 10:00 am Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the Danner Funeral Home in Abilene with Pastor Stan Norman officiating. Jessica passed away September 7, 2022 in rural Abilene.
She was born April 2, 1987 in Waco, Texas, the daughter of William C. and Linda D. (Wylie) Linn. She graduated from Abilene High School and attended Cloud County Community College. Jessica was a Document Processor for the Bank of Tescott in Salina.
She loved her garden, DIY hobbies and crafts, and would help anyone in need. On May 7, 2022 she was united in marriage to Brandon Mascareno in Abilene. Other survivors include her step daughter Samantha Prater and her husband Tyler of Abilene, son Noah Pelfrey of Abilene, step sons Bradley, Cameron, and Ashton Mascareno of Abilene, sister Amanda Allen and her husband T.J. of Junction City, brother Cody Linn and his wife Kimberly of Salina, and three grandchildren Daisy, Rose, and Phoenix Prater.
The family has selected cremation. They will receive friends from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm Wednesday, September 14, at the Danner Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jessica Mascareno Memorial Fund to assist in Noah’s education and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.