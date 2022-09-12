Jessica H. Mascareno

Funeral services for Jessica H. Mascareno, age 35, of Abilene, will be 10:00 am Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the Danner Funeral Home in Abilene with Pastor Stan Norman officiating. Jessica passed away September 7, 2022 in rural Abilene.

She was born April 2, 1987 in Waco, Texas, the daughter of William C. and Linda D. (Wylie) Linn. She graduated from Abilene High School and attended Cloud County Community College. Jessica was a Document Processor for the Bank of Tescott in Salina.

 

