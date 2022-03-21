Jeffrey “Jeff” Wayne Schimming, 62, of McPherson, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was a production equipment specialist for Pfizer, McPherson, working there for 28 years.
Jeff was born on September 4, 1959, the son of Edgar Karl and Betty Janette (Harrison) Schimming. He graduated from Hope High School and Salina Area Vocational Technical School. On July 10, 1987, Jeff was united in marriage to Cheri L. Heath in Wichita, KS. This union was blessed with a daughter, Heather.
He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron #24.
Survivors include: his loving wife, Cheri of the home; daughter, Heather Schimming, who is currently a Sophomore at The University of Oklahoma; brother, David Schimming and wife, Trish, of Manhattan, KS; parents-in-law, Estel & Sandra Heath of Salina, KS; brothers and sisters-in-law, James & Diane Heath, Ronny & Jody Heath, and Tami & Kermit Lauffer, all of Salina, KS; four nephews & one niece; and many extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, March 23, at the First Christian Church, 101 S. Walnut, McPherson with Rev. Lynn Scott officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 PM, Wednesday, at Pilgrim Home Cemetery of rural Hope, KS.
Memorial donations may be given to the Heather Schimming College Fund in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.
