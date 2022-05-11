Jean Pierce McKenzie, age 95, formerly of Abilene and Topeka, Kansas, passed away peacefully at her home in Fort Myers, Florida on May 4, 2022. Jean was born on July 23, 1926, in Abilene, Kansas to James and Alice (Sims) Greenough. She grew up in Solomon, Kansas, a community where lasting friendships remained. In 1949, she graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor’s degree in Dietetics and Institutional Management.
In 1950, she married her college beau, Robert L. Pierce. They resided in Abilene, Kansas for 28 years. Bob was affiliated with the Duckwall-Alco Company and Jean was a homemaker with three children, and an active community volunteer. She helped organize the Abilene-Salina Tri-Delta alumni group, served as President of AAUW, and had a lifelong association with PEO; all organizations providing education and uplift to women worldwide.
On the Dickinson County Agricultural Board, she enjoyed teaching nutritional classes and served many roles at the First United Methodist Church. Her love for the great outdoors made her a natural Girl Scout from childhood through adulthood, culminating as both a Girl Scout and Boy Scout leader. Jean enjoyed an active life of camping, golfing, cycling and exercise. She maintained that love of the outdoors and exercise to her final days. Always an ardent KSU alum, Jean attended most football games and was active with the Kansas State Alumni Association and Foundation.
After her husband Bob passed in 1977, Jean moved to Topeka, Kansas and worked in Nutritional Services for the Kansas State Department of Education. She enjoyed 10 years of work and travel with colleagues who became lifelong friends. She often said, “I love everything there is to know about food!” Upon retirement, Jean enjoyed travel, family and friends. She re-connected with a hometown friend, Nolan McKenzie, both being Solomon and Kansas State University graduates. They married in 1993, attended the Topeka Presbyterian Church, traveled extensively, enjoyed music venues and continued attending their alma mater’s football games. Upon Nolan’s passing in 2017, Jean moved to Florida to be near her daughter….and sunshine! And she continued to be a KSU football and basketball fan, watching televised games at every opportunity.
Jean was preceded in death by both husbands, her brother Donald Greenough, sister Phyllis Brownlee, and son William Pierce. Jean is survived by her daughter Nancy Pierce (Richard Famiglietti) of Sanibel Island, Florida; son Robert Pierce of Wichita, Kansas; grandson Eric of Wichita, Kansas, and two great grandchildren, Jude and Jameson. In addition, Jean is survived by stepdaughter Phyllis McKenzie (Peter Maher) of San Antonio, Texas; stepson Scott McKenzie (Suzie) of Topeka, Kansas; eight step-grandchildren, three step-greatgrandchildren, and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Jean was a dear friend to all who knew her.
Per her request, Jean was cremated, and no memorial services are planned. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choosing. Condolences may be mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, KS 67410, or online to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.