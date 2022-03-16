With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Janey Hummel, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched on March 8, 2022.
Janey was born in Salina, Ks on July 6th, 1949 the daughter of Ralph and Bonnie (McDonald) Haslouer. She graduated from Chapman High School, received her Bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University and her Masters from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. She married Forrest Hummel Jr. in October of 1970.
Together they were the beloved parents of Forrest Hummel and his wife Krissy; Chris Hummel and his wife Mandy. Janey was an extremely proud grandmother of Hailey (Rooke Coleman), Forrest Logan, Kyla, Carter, and Campbell.
She is also survived by her sisters; Jeanne Rziha (Jerry), Susan Denney (Ron), Mary Monaco, Carol Whitehair (Kirk), Patricia Martel and brothers; Chuck Haslouer (Ellen), and Bill Haslouer (Linda), brother-in-law Mike Bevilacqua and finance Richard Johnson. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
She was preceded in death by her husband Forrest Hummel Jr in 2009 and her sister Louise Bevilacqua in 2021.
Janey lived a full life as a wonderful mother, sister and mentor while working as a teacher. She has touched so many lives with her humor, caring heart and her incredible smile.
She loved being outside, whether working in her yard, gardening, or playing a round of golf. Most of all she loved her family and always wanted to be surrounded by them. She had a special bond with her grandchildren and cherished any time she got to spend with them. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A celebration of Janey’s life was held Friday March 11th, 2022 at St Cecilia’s Catholic Church 1830 West Grand Haysville, Kansas. A Rosary will be said at 10:30 a.m followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Graveside services will follow at 4 p.m at St Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Abilene, Kansas.
