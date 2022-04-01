On March 15, 2022, James (Jim) Belvill, age 64, passed away peacefully at home after fighting a courageous nine-month battle with cancer. He was born to Louis and Darlene (Perkins) Belvill in Denver, Colorado on June 18, 1957, and grew up in Concordia, Kansas. After graduating from Concordia High School in 1976, he worked as a welder at CE for many years. On July 28, 1979, he united in marriage with Jearl Rae Thoman. They later divorced but remained lifelong friends. Jim moved to McPherson, Kansas, where he worked at Ultrafab. After working there for many years as a welder, he moved to Abilene, Kansas, to be closer to family. He most recently worked as a welder for Brierton Engineering. Jim loved his time there and considered the Brierton team part of his extended family. He greatly appreciated their support during his illness. Jim was a loving son, a loyal friend, and the best brother any sister could have. He loved his sisters very much and would do anything for them. He had a huge heart and would give his last dime to anyone in need. Jim is survived by his mother, Darlene (Belvill) Davis of Abilene; sisters, Deb (Mike) Jackson of Lakewood Ranch, Florida; Maria (Jim) Nuss of Abilene; Toni (Kurt) Johnston of Concordia; and Sherrie Richard of Concordia. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Louie; stepfather, Willie Davis; and paternal and maternal grandparents. Per Jim’s request, there will not be a memorial service or funeral. His immediate family will have a celebration of his life at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Home Health and Hospice of Dickinson County. The family would like to thank Dr. Short for his expert care during Jim’s illness. Special thanks to Melissa, our hospice nurse, and the other hospice workers who went above and beyond in providing care. We are eternally grateful for the kindness, compassion, and comfort they gave to Jim and our family.
