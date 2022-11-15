Jackie Bernice Meuli went to her heavenly home on Thursday November 10, 2022. She was born in Abilene, Kansas to Jacob & Gladys Rittgers on December 29, 1951. She attended Abilene schools and graduated from Abilene High School in 1969.
After a whirlwind romance (less than three months), she married Steve Meuli in 1971. Jackie was quickly converted from a city girl to a farm wife. They made their home in rural Elmo, while working side by side on the family farm. Steve & Jackie started a family, which was Jackie’s dream. They were blessed with four children and everyone in the family was involved in some aspect of the farm.
Jackie started her Christian walk when she and Steve accepted Christ as their Lord and Savior in the early 70s. She was an amazing mother and grandmother and loved to have her family together. In her spare time, she liked baking, crafting, and working in her yard. Her colorful collection of irises was something she loved to tend and share with others. She also loved to share her homemade jellies, cookies, and other baked items with family and friends.
Jackie was proceeded in death by her parents, her half-sister, Karen Sexton, half-brother, Joe Grubbs, brother, Darrel Rittgers.
She is survived by her husband, Steve of rural Elmo; son, Micheal (Monika) Meuli of Abilene; daughters, Jennifer (Todd) Rohrer of Wakefield, Rebecca Meuli of Elmo, and Katie (Kris) Bogart of Abilene; grandchildren, Mason Rohrer, Grace Rohrer, Steven Bogart and Stockton Bogart; brother, Jimmy Rittgers of Abilene; sisters, Vickie Faulkner of Abilene and Emma Aills of Salina.
Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, November 17th from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Community Bible Church in Abilene, Kansas. A memorial service is planned for Friday, November 18th, at 2:00 PM, also at Community Bible Church. Light refreshments will be served after the service in the church basement.
Memorial donations may be made to The Pregnancy Service Center of Salina or Samaritan’s Purse.
