Jackie Bernice Meuli

Jackie Bernice Meuli went to her heavenly home on Thursday November 10, 2022.  She was born in Abilene, Kansas to Jacob & Gladys Rittgers on December 29, 1951.  She attended Abilene schools and graduated from Abilene High School in 1969.  

After a whirlwind romance (less than three months), she married Steve Meuli in 1971.  Jackie was quickly converted from a city girl to a farm wife.  They made their home in rural Elmo, while working side by side on the family farm.  Steve & Jackie started a family, which was Jackie’s dream.  They were blessed with four children and everyone in the family was involved in some aspect of the farm.  

 

