Irene Sterner, 95 of rural Enterprise passed away May 6, 2022 at Village Manor Nursing Home in Abilene. She was born November 24, 1926 on a family farm west of Holland, the daughter of Charley E. and Nora (Broughton) Howie. She attended local schools and graduated from Abilene High School with the class of 1944. On August 4, 1957 she was united in marriage to Dale W. Sterner. They farmed in the Navarre community all their married life. She worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for 35 years prior to retiring and also helped her husband with their farming operation. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneer of America. Irene is survived by her brother Edward of Salina. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dale, and two sisters, Bernice Rutz and Dorothy Lang. Graveside Services for Irene will be 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Navarre Cemetery with Pastor Stan Norman officiating. Friends may come by Danner Funeral Home anytime after 9:00 A.M., on Monday to sign the register book. Memorials may be given to the Central Kansas Free Fair. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
