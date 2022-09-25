Harlow L. Haney

Harlow L. Haney, age 82, of Carlton, Kansas passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at the Salina Regional Medical Center.

Harlow was born August 29, 1940 in Abilene, Kansas the son of Howard and Frances (Mason) Haney.  He graduated from Abilene High School with the class of 1958 and attended Kansas State University.  He married Jane A. Fager on May 17, 1964 in Abilene, Kansas.

 

