Harlow L. Haney, age 82, of Carlton, Kansas passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at the Salina Regional Medical Center.
Harlow was born August 29, 1940 in Abilene, Kansas the son of Howard and Frances (Mason) Haney. He graduated from Abilene High School with the class of 1958 and attended Kansas State University. He married Jane A. Fager on May 17, 1964 in Abilene, Kansas.
Harlow farmed his entire life north of Carlton. He was a member of the New Basel Church and had served as a Deacon and Elder. He was instrumental in starting the Kansas Sheep Association and was the first president. He was also a member of the Hope Young Farmers, served on the Central Kansas Free Fair Board, the Dickinson County RWD #2, Carlton Rural Fire Department, the Wheatland Township Board, the DS&O Electric Cooperative and the Kansas Electric Power Cooperative.
He is survived by his loving wife Jane of the home, son Darren of Carlton, daughter Robin (Mike) Sherbert of Morganville, Kansas, grandchildren Colton Haney, Courtney Sherbert, Colby Sherbert, and his sister LaVona Wilson, Plainfield, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services for Harlow will be 10:00 am Monday, September 26, 2022 at the New Basel Church with Pastor Jamie Bonnema officiating. His final resting place will be in the Greenlawn Cemetery. Harlow’s family will receive friends on Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 4-6 pm at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or to The Community Foundation of Dickinson County and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
