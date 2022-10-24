Harlin Jay Timmons SR, 64 of Solomon, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. He was born February 9, 1958 in Salina, the son of Warren James and Marva Lea (Rice) Timmons. On May 18, 1990 he was united in marriage to Rosemarie “Rose” Gabel in Salina. She preceded him in death July 23, 2009. Jay worked as a grounds keeper for the Salina Country Club for over twenty years, retiring in 2017. Jay is survived by his daughters, Melissa Timmons and Amber Keil and two sons, Jay Timmons Jr. and Walker Timmons. Grandchildren: Brittney, Damion, Autumn, Tyler and Bennett and great-granddaughter, Adalynn. Two sisters, Peggy Hawk and Klynn Green and one brother, Marvin Timmons. He was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Rose and two brothers, Dennis and Pete. Graveside services for Jay will be 1:00 P.M., Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Mt. St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with Father Peter O’Donnell officiating. Family will receive friends Friday evening from 5-7 p.m., at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene. Family suggests memorials be given to the Hospice of Dickinson County or to Village Manor Nursing Home. Memorial may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third ST., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
Obituary: Harlin Jay Timmons
