CHAPMAN- Glenda Lee Dachenhausen, 84, of Chapman, KS, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Abilene, KS. She was born February 5, 1938 in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Francis LeRoy and Cleo Mae (Vaught) Shockey.
Glenda attended Junction City schools. She was a Daycare Provider for over 30 years and a homemaker and housewife. She attended First United Methodist Church in Chapman.
Glenda married Ronald “Gene” Dachenhausen on April 11, 1968 in Miami, OK. They would have celebrated 54 years on the 11th.
Survivors include her husband, Gene of the home; 2 daughters, Sara Dachenhausen of Chapman, KS and Debbie Gladden (Matt) of Lee’s Summit, MO; 2 sons, Spike Dachenhausen (Kelly) of Langley, OK and David Gladden of Melvindale, MI; sister, Patricia Pearcy (Richard) of Orlando, FL; 5 grandchildren, Jenny, Justin, David, Ty and Dane; 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Cleo Shockey and a sister, Barbara Shockey.
Memorial Services will be at a later date at Holton Cemetery. Mercer Funeral Home in Holton is in charge of arrangements. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
