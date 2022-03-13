Obituary: Genevieve (Anguiano) Burwell

Genevieve (Anguiano) Burwell, age 88, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022 in Salina. She was born May 7, 1933 in Talmage, Kansas the daughter of Seberiano and Librada (Compos) Anguiano.
On August 16, 1964 she married Normann Burwell. Genevieve was a Surgical Technician for Abilene Memorial Hospital all of her life before retiring, and a member of the St. Andrew Catholic Church and the D of I in Abilene.
She is survived by her son David Cress (Dee), daughter Liz Alvarez (Mark Larson), brothers Jess Anguiano (Mary), John Anguiano (Judy), sister Mary Randall, three granddaughters Caitlin Wallace (Grant) Becca Cress (Garrett Fritch), Kari Alvarez, and one great granddaughter Matilda Marie Wallace. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Normann on July 17, 2021, her brothers Rosario Anguiano, Tony Anguiano, Ben Anguiano, sisters Josephine Anguiano, and Theodora Anguiano.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the St. Andrew Catholic Church with Father Peter O’Donnell as Celebrant. A parish rosary will be 6:00 pm Tuesday evening at the Danner Funeral Home. Her final resting place will be in the Mt. St. Joseph Cemetery, Abilene. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Andrew Catholic Church or to the St. Andrew Catholic School and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
