Gaylen Dean Kickhaefer
Age 81
Of Woodbine
Gaylen Dean Kickhaefer was born May 6, 1941, to Herman and Amanda (Tim) Kickhaefer in Woodbine. He was baptized May 25, 1941, and confirmed on April 17, 1955, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Gaylen lived on the family farm southeast of Woodbine while growing up and attending the Woodbine Schools. He graduated from Woodbine High with the class of 1959. After graduation, Gaylen worked on a custom cutting crew for a summer.
He was united in marriage to Carol Beth Gillett on November 3, 1960, and were blessed with 61 years together. To the union, six children were born: Gail, Todd, Van, Cindy, Debbie, and Nancy. Gaylen and Carol made a life of farming and lived all their married life on the farm outside of Woodbine. Together, they ran a hog and cattle operation. Gaylen worked for the Woodbine Co-op and the Navarre Co-op until 1976 when he went full time farming.
Gaylen was preceded in death by the love of his life, Carol, his parents, son Van and grandson T.J. He is survived by son Todd; daughters Gail (Matt) Nemmers, Cindy (Tracy) Rietzke, Deb (Jeff) Meisenheimer, and Nancy (Glen) Brockmeier. He is also survived by his grandchildren Eric Albrecht, Brittany Kickhaefer, Amanda, and April Kickhaefer, Kylie (Michael) Yeager, Morgan (Fiancé’ Nick Boeth) Rietzke, Kelbi and Kamryn Meisenheimer, Holly, Meghan, Amber, and Tyler Brockmeier, eight great grandchildren and a brother Mark (Barb) Brockmeier.
Gaylen was an avid athlete and sports fan his entire life. He told stories of many towns team basketball and baseball games and the activities that often accompanied those events. Gaylen coached his boys in baseball when they were young and loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports. One would love to know the miles he put on vehicles driving to and from ballgames. Gaylen also enjoyed the time he spent with family and friends on fishing trips. The stories he would tell from those memories brought a smile to his face.
Visitation was held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Herington on Sunday September 11 from 4 – 6 p.m. with a prayer service at 5 p.m. His funeral service will be held on Monday September 12 at 10:3-0 a.m. at the church with interment to follow at Woodbine Cemetery. A time of fellowship will be following the burial at the church. Yazel Megli Funeral Home, Herington is serving the family. Memorial contributions in Gaylen’s name may be directed to Dickinson County Home Health and Hospice, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, or the Woodbine Fire Department. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Gaylen at www.yazelmeglifh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.