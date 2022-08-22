Gage Mikel McGuire

Gage Mikel McGuire, 18, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in Abilene, Kansas. He was born September 22, 2003 to Zachariah McGuire and Duana (Thomas)Tatro in Salina, Kansas. 

Gage has lived in Superior, Nebraska; Concordia, Hugoton, Liberal and Abilene, Kansas. While he was growing up, he enjoyed fishing, wrestling, basketball and football. He was also involved with boy scouts. Gage had a passion for computer technology and a desire to become a computer engineer. He upgraded computers to make them better and even built them from scratch. Gage attended Abilene High School and participated in debate, drama and choir. He was a proud graduate of Abilene High School on May 22, 2022. He was a hard worker with an enduring sense of responsibility and, he loved his dog, Bailey, very much. 

 

