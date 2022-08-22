Gage Mikel McGuire, 18, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in Abilene, Kansas. He was born September 22, 2003 to Zachariah McGuire and Duana (Thomas)Tatro in Salina, Kansas.
Gage has lived in Superior, Nebraska; Concordia, Hugoton, Liberal and Abilene, Kansas. While he was growing up, he enjoyed fishing, wrestling, basketball and football. He was also involved with boy scouts. Gage had a passion for computer technology and a desire to become a computer engineer. He upgraded computers to make them better and even built them from scratch. Gage attended Abilene High School and participated in debate, drama and choir. He was a proud graduate of Abilene High School on May 22, 2022. He was a hard worker with an enduring sense of responsibility and, he loved his dog, Bailey, very much.
Gage was preceded in death by his great-grandparents: John David and Mary McGuire, Phyllis and Ronald Collette, Frank Junior Thomas, James Walter Carpenter and step-grandfather Steve Chartier.
Survivors include his parents: Zach McGuire (Jade, stepsiblings Raven and Jacob), Concordia and Duana Thomas Tatro, Liberal; sisters: Ambyr (Alex) Petersen, Abilene and Jocelyn Woerner, Superior, Nebraska; great-grandmothers: LaVern Thomas, Hugoton and Geneva Carpenter, Liberal; grandparents: John McGuire, Tahlequah, Oklahoma; Linda Chartier, Concordia; Ronald and Martha Thomas, Hugoton; aunts: Erin (Jeff) Burchfeild and Rene’ (Ty) Brown, Concordia; Ricki (Jarrod) Harbour, Garden City; uncles: Will (Jamie) St. Pierre, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Harry St. Pierre, Wichita, Kansas; Dustin (Jennifer), Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Gage has numerous great aunts and great uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends, teachers and dear mentors, Jim and Maria Nuss, who loved and encouraged him. He will be greatly missed by all.
Visitation hours will be from 1PM until 3PM on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home with a Memorial Service to follow at 3PM at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
