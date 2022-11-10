Florence E. Ryff

Florence E. Ryff passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 12 at 10:30 a.m at LifeHouse Church, 420 NW 2nd Street in Abilene, Kansas. Danner Funeral Home is handling the arrangements with Marty Colborn as officiate.

Florence E. Ryff was born on April 16th, 1940 to William and Lula (Allen) Murrison weighing just over 4 lbs. Her first “bassinet” was a shoebox. She was the youngest of six children, Albert, Alice, Doris, William (Billy) and Margaret. She was of Scottish descent as her father William was born in Scotland and immigrated to the United States at the age of 12 by way of Ellis Island. One of the proudest days of his life was the day he became a United States citizen.

 

