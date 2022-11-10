Florence E. Ryff passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 12 at 10:30 a.m at LifeHouse Church, 420 NW 2nd Street in Abilene, Kansas. Danner Funeral Home is handling the arrangements with Marty Colborn as officiate.
Florence E. Ryff was born on April 16th, 1940 to William and Lula (Allen) Murrison weighing just over 4 lbs. Her first “bassinet” was a shoebox. She was the youngest of six children, Albert, Alice, Doris, William (Billy) and Margaret. She was of Scottish descent as her father William was born in Scotland and immigrated to the United States at the age of 12 by way of Ellis Island. One of the proudest days of his life was the day he became a United States citizen.
Florence attended Chapman schools and graduated from Dickinson County Community High School in 1958. Her favorite classes included math and algebra. Florence married Dick Ryff on September 25th, 1964. She was a homemaker and selflessly dedicated herself to her husband and children. While Dick was at work, she took care of the household and always paid bills in cash (in person). Although she took driving lessons in high school, she never got a driver’s license and never drove a car. If Dick was not available to drive her downtown to pay bills, she would either walk or ride one of her children’s bicycles even if the only one available had a banana seat and sissy bar. After her kids had grown, she took a position as dishwasher at Mr. K’s Buckboard and later Pizza Hut to earn a little “bingo money” and she loved bingo (3 times a week!). Florence loved her family and was always interested in what was going on in their lives. Many conversations included a flurry of questions about what they were doing, where they were going and what was for dinner. We will sorely miss those interrogations.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lula; siblings Albert, Alice, Doris, Billy and Margaret, her favorite niece Shirley (who was more like a sister), husband Dick and daughter Jackie. Survivors include children Vicky (Bud) Elliott, Glenda (Glen) Renz, Brian Ryff, Rod Ryff, Ty (Cathy) Ryff, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Memorial gifts to be sent to Danner Funeral Home (501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410) and may be made out to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
