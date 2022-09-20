Esther Mae Hottman was born September 10, 1926 in Winter Park, Florida. She married Jack Hottman on April 14, 1943 and they had two boys Frankie Dean Hottman and Jimmy Eugene Hottman both of Abilene and a daughter Jackie Sue (Hottman) Foster of Enterprise, Kansas. Esther really enjoyed staying at home and raising her children and taking care of the household. Esther had 16 grandchildren and was preceded in death by her folks and her husband Jack Hottman. Esther was a lifetime member of the Emmanuel Church and she enjoyed reading and studying the bible. She loved her Lord with all her heart and lead a very Christian life. Esther had a quote that said, “count your blessings, I love you and a peck and hug around the neck. Cremation is planned. A celebration of life with family will be 2:00 P.M., September 24, 2022 at the Abilene City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Enterprise Estates Nursing Home and may be sent in care of Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
