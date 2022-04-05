Esteban “Steve” Anguiano, 84, of Abilene, KS passed away on April 2, 2022. Steve was born at his childhood home in Manchester, KS on December 26, 1937 via a midwife. Steve is the second oldest of ten children, five boys and five girls, born to Silvestre Anguiano and Maria “Mary” Garcia Anguiano. Steve attended Manchester Grade School, went on to attend Abilene High School and graduated high school from Dickinson County Community High School in Chapman, KS in 1956.
Following his high school graduation, Steve learned the trade of finishing concrete, working on Ft. Riley and the expansion of Abilene's historic Eisenhower Library. Steve enlisted in the United States Army in 1960, where he served for two years. He then served a third and fourth year with the Army Reserves and National Guard. Steve’s military service took him to Fort Carson, Colorado where he worked in communications. His military service also included Wyoming and Wisconsin for two weeks each summer. Steve was very proud of his military service. Steve worked for the City of Abilene, KP&L power plant, Jeffrey Energy Center, KP&L and Westar, finally retiring from Oneok in 1999. Following his retirement, Steve went back to finishing concrete for people strictly by word of mouth referral.
Steve married his bride, Shirley Wetzel Anguiano, on September 4, 1965. He would say that it was love at first sight. Over the next several years, Steve and Shirley had three daughters: Kari Anguiano Hinkle (Tim) of Woodbine, KS, Natalie Anguiano Strickland (Michael) of Abilene, KS, and Jennifer Anguiano (Ryan Lovig) of Manhattan, KS. Steve then became the granddad of three grandsons; Trenton Weaver (Natalie), Rowe Hinkle (Kari), Mason Hinkle (Kari), a step-granddaughter, Bryce Strickland (Natalie & Michael) and finally his granddaughter who he referred to lovingly as Granddad's Little Miss Bentley, Bentley Strickland (Natalie).
Steve spent many summers on the softball fields. He coached softball for the Abilene Ike’s for 25 years, taking several teams to championship games. He was the first coach for the Abilene Ike’s to go undefeated through the regular season and postseason tournament. He coached two of his daughters, Kari and Jennifer during his tenure as a coach. His final coaching season was the summer of 2001.
Steve lived a full life. He married the love of his life, worked hard every day, and enjoyed his family. Steve was always striving to better himself, not just for himself but for his family. He was an incredibly hard worker, very proud, and quite a perfectionist. Steve also loved sports, especially the game of basketball and girl's softball.
He had a heart to help, always helping family and neighbors when needed. Steve was a member of the St. Andrew’s church for the majority of his life and a proud lifetime member of The Knights of Columbus.
Steve is survived by his bride, Shirley, his daughters: Kari, Natalie, and Jennifer and his grandchildren. He is also survived by his nine siblings: Nellie Barrett, Lucy Davis, Phil Anguiano, Patti Anguiano, Frances Sanchez, Joe Anguiano, Junior Anguiano, David Anguiano, and Celia Gonzalas; sister in-law Karen (Ron)Timm; sister-in-law in law Orrene Wetzel, as well as many nephews and nieces, extended family and loved ones. Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Silvestre and Mary; his parents-in-law Raymond and Vivian Wetzel; brothers-in- law Sonny Davis, Gene Davis, Sam Gonzales, George Barrett, Henry Sanchez, and Kenny Wetzel; sister-in-law Kay Anguiano, nephews Greg and Dan Barrett, Matthew Sanchez, and Raymond Grimes; niece Becky Nielsen, and dear friend Kate Taylor.
Steve’s loss will resonate in our hearts and in our community.
Mass of Christian Burial for Steve will be 10:00 am Friday, April 8, 2022 at the St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Abilene with Father Peter O’Donnell as Celebrant. A parish rosary will be 6:00 pm Thursday evening at the church with the family receiving friends following. Steve’s final resting place will be in the Mt. St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Andrew’s school to aid in scholarships for children who need tuition assistance, or Hospice of Dickinson County and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.