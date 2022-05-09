Emma Marie Welborn passed away Friday, May 6, 2022. She was born on July 3, 1922 to William and Effie Kolling in rural Chapman, Kansas. She graduated from Chapman High
School in 1941. She was united in marriage to William Prentiss in 1944. He preceded her in
death in 1958. She later married Sam Welborn in 1960. He preceded her in death in 1982.
She was a talented painter and wood carver and also repaired and built brass musical
instruments. She worked as a clerk and tourist guide for Old Abilene Town and The Visitors Center.
She is preceded in death by her parents William and Effie Kolling, two brothers - Robert Kolling and Hank Kolling, a daughter - Dena Prentiss, two step-daughters - Charlotte Armitage and Pamela Reynolds, and a stepson - Ed Prentiss.
She is survived by three sons - Mike Prentiss (Sandy Prentiss), Rick Prentiss ( Donna Prentiss) and Glenn Welborn (Sheri Welborn) plus numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Emma - you built a family that is your greatest legacy. Forever in our hearts.
Services Saturday - May 14, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Abilene First Christian Church, Abilene, Kansas.
