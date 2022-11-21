Emily Jane Winslow, 92, of Newton died Monday, November 14, 2022 in Hesston, KS. She was born on the family farm near Hope, KS, on September 1, 1930 to Loren William and Emily (Ramsey) Hinkle. She graduated from Hope High School in 1948 and began teaching in Dickinson County rural schools. She remained a teacher by vocation all of her life.
She married William John Winslow, Jr., on April 29, 1951, and they began farming north of Abilene, KS. When her husband entered the military later that year, she began a career as a Navy wife, making a home in more than ten locations across the United States and in Scotland before retiring to Newton in 1981. Her home was a haven not only for her family, but for her church family, friends, and the many sailors and marines her husband brought home.
She was an active member of the Burrton Christian Church in Burrton, KS from 1983 to 1991 while her husband was a pastor there. She was a supervisor of the Newton Weekday Bible School for many years, and a Victory in the Valley volunteer at the Newton Medical Center. She was an active member of Newton Christian Church, leading Bible studies, speaking at women’s events and serving in many of the church’s ministries.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brothers Tom Hinkle, and Jim Hinkle, and a grandson, Andrew Elliott.
Survivors include her children, Nancy (Ted) Mayes, Hesston; Lauran (Les) Rye, Lucas, KS; Ann Elliott, Chattanooga, TN; Kay (Dennis) Pearlman, Fort Myers, FL; Sylvia (Bart) Ridge, Leawood, KS; John (Karla) Winslow, Bella Vista, AR; 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Bud (Gertie) Hinkle, Herington, KS; Marge Geisert, Oceola, MO; Rod (Margie) Hinkle, Lawrence, KS.; Bill Hinkle, Edinburg, TX; Max (Ardith) Hinkle, Walnut Creek, CA; Marilyn Holcomb, Rancho Cordova, CA; and sister-in-law Sherry Hinkle, Wray, CO.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been set up with Newton Christian Church and Harry Hynes Hospice.
Services are pending and will be announced by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
