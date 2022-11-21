Emily Jane Winslow

Emily Jane Winslow, 92, of Newton died Monday, November 14, 2022 in Hesston, KS. She was born on the family farm near Hope, KS, on September 1, 1930 to Loren William and Emily (Ramsey) Hinkle. She graduated from Hope High School in 1948 and began teaching in Dickinson County rural schools. She remained a teacher by vocation all of her life. 

She married William John Winslow, Jr., on April 29, 1951, and they began farming north of Abilene, KS. When her husband entered the military later that year, she began a career as a Navy wife, making a home in more than ten locations across the United States and in Scotland before retiring to Newton in 1981. Her home was a haven not only for her family, but for her church family, friends, and the many sailors and marines her husband brought home.

 

