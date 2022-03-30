Elwin L. Meehan, 90, of Solomon, passed away March 21, 2022 at Salina Regional Hospital with family by his side.
He was born April 22, 1931 on a farm near Niles, Kansas, to Patrick and Emma (Pattison) Meehan. He graduated from Solomon High School in 1949 and served in the Navy during 1952-1956 as an aircraft engine mechanic. After his service he met Virginia (Ginger) Einhaus, and they were married September 27, 1959. Elwin worked as a fabrication welder for 25 years, mostly at Vacu-Blast in Abilene. After the plant closed, he became the transportation supervisor at Solomon Schools for 10 years until retiring, and then drove school buses for an additional 15 years. Elwin enjoyed yard work and spending time in his extra-large garden.
Elwin was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather. He is survived Virginia, his wife of 62 years, son Mitch Meehan and wife LeAnn of Ames, Iowa, and two grandchildren, Rachael and Ryan Meehan. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Wilma Ecton, Phyllis Sweeney and Lucille Meehan, and one brother, Kenneth Meehan.
A graveside service will be held at Prairie Mound Cemetery on Saturday, March 26, at 10:30 AM. Memorial donations may be given to the Solomon High School scholarship fund or the charity of your choice, and condolences sent to the family at 401 North Walnut, Solomon, 67480, or to Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, PO Box 308, Solomon, Kansas 67480. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.